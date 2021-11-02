Atalanta vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Manchester United visit Bergamo in northern Italy on Tuesday evening as they look to take a significant step in securing a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils lead both Villarreal and their Serie A opponents by two points in Group F as things stand, having beaten both sides at Old Trafford in the last two rounds of fixtures.

A win over Tottenham Hotspur in London on Saturday evening has eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the humiliating defeat to Liverpool the previous weekend, but the Norwegian needs his side to string a run of results together after just three wins in their last nine matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Raphael Varane returned to action after recovering from a calf injury in the victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening, giving Solskjaer an almost fully fit squad, with Anthony Martial’s lack of match fitness the only current issue.

The Norwegian switched to a 3-5-2 shape in North London as he sought to instil some stability in his defence after the chastening 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, and could either stick with the change or revert to 4-2-3-1 here.

Atalanta have a number of long-term absentees including the Germany wing-back Robin Gosens, who will remain out until December with a hamstring injury, and Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina. Veteran centre-half Rafael Toloi is touch-and-go for this one.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; Lovato, Demiral, De Roon; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ilicic, Pasalic; Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

