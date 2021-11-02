Atalanta vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League match online and on TV tonight

Manchester United travel to the north of Italy on Tuesday night to face Atalanta of Serie A as they try to strengthen their grip on the top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils secured a comeback victory in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago after falling two goals behind in the first-half, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner to send Old Trafford wild.

That took United top of the standings, two points ahead of Villarreal in second and their Italian opponents in third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only won three of their last eight fixtures in all competitions, though, and the Norwegian is under significant pressure with the likes of Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers linked to his job.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Raphael Varane returned to action after recovering from a calf injury in the victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening, giving Solskjaer an almost fully fit squad, with Anthony Martial’s lack of match fitness the only current issue.

The Norwegian switched to a 3-5-2 shape in North London as he sought to instil some stability in his defence after the chastening 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, and could either stick with the change or revert to 4-2-3-1 here.

Atalanta have a number of long-term absentees including the Germany wing-back Robin Gosens, who will remain out until December with a hamstring injury, and Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina. Veteran centre-half Rafael Toloi is touch-and-go for this one.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; Lovato, Demiral, De Roon; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ilicic, Pasalic; Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

