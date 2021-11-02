Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

‘It’s been a difficult week’ – Solskjaer relieved after win at Tottenham

Follow all the action as Atalanta host Manchester United in the Champions League this evening.

A dramatic week has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position become somewhat more secure after United’s 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur led to the north London club appointing Antonio Conte as their new head coach. That removed one of the main contenders to replace Solskaer at Old Trafford, but it is by no means a long-term guarantee, with tonight’s match and Saturday’s Manchester derby set to be key in deciding the Norwegian’s future.

United produced a miserable first-half performance in the reverse fixture and trailed 2-0 last month, but a fightback, capped by Cristiano Ronaldo, saw the home side prevail 3-2 to maintain their position at the top of Group F. Victory tonight would be significant in securing the club’s safe passage into the knockout stages and Solskjaer urged his squad to rally together, regardless of whether they are starting or on the fringes. “I understand players want to play, no one is happy when they don’t play, but the squad morale is really good and it has to be,” he said. “It’s the team which has to come before any individual.” Follow all the latest updates live below at the conclusion of Malmo vs Chelsea:

Show latest update 1635878943 Second half: Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea Kick off: Malmo get the match back underway. There’s been no changes in personnel at the break but Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech have swapped sides for Chelsea, Ziyech on the left now with Hudson-Odoi over on the right. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:49 1635878861 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea Malmo’s last Champions League goal was in the 17th-minute by Markus Rosenberg in a 1-0 home win against Shakhtar Donetsk on 21st October 2015. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:47 1635878645 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he thrives on criticism Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has always enjoyed criticism and told detractors to keep it coming as the under-fire Manchester United manager heads to Italy looking to build on the much-needed win at Tottenham. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:44 1635878390 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea Malmö have lost seven of their eight meetings with English sides in European competition, with the exception being a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in September 1995 in the Uefa Cup. Based on that first half performance they’ll be lucky to improve that record tonight. Only two shots taken in the first 45 minutes with neither on target. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:39 1635878045 Half-time: Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 45+1 mins: That scare at the end of the half takes nothing away from Chelsea’s dominance. They’ve passed the ball around with ease and seemingly found ways into Malmo’s box at will. They just a goal. The home side make it to the break on level terms though. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:34 1635877956 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 45 mins: The Malmo crowd have been fantastic. They’ve never stopped chanting and singing despite having very little to celebrate. Chance for Malmo! What was I saying? Just as I typed that Pena flicks a free kick over Thiago Silva and plays Colak into the box. He hits the dropping ball on the volley but doesn’t catch it cleanly and the shot finishes inches wide of the far post. That would have been a belter of a goal! Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:32 1635877731 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 42 mins: Chelsea have had 14 shots with half of them on target but they’ve still not found a way through the Malmo defence. Bonke Innocent is fouled in the middle of the pitch by a late tackle from Jorginho, a sign of frustration from the Chelsea playmaker perhaps? Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:28 1635877592 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 39 mins: Desperate defending from Malmo as Chelsea maintain the pressure on the edge of their penalty area. Crosses come in from both sides. Hudson-Odoi tries to open up room to shoot but has to play it back to Jorginho. He sends it out wide to Azpilicueta whose cross to the back post is headed behind by Jo Inge Berget. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:26 1635877311 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 36 mins: Dahlin fumbles the ball again as he keeps out a shot from Alonso on the left side of the box. Malmo clear the ball and Loftus-Cheek gives away a free kick with a heavy challenged just inside Malmo’s defensive third. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:21 1635877135 Malmo 0 – 0 Chelsea 33 mins: Johan Dahlin has some very unsteady hands. He’s fumbled a few shots already tonight so Christensen tries his luck from range. His effort drops just in front of the goalkeeper who once again spills the ball. He’s almost punished for his mistake as Alonso tries to poke the ball into the net but he’s too close to the keeper who gets in front of the ball and keeps it out. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 18:18

