At least six killed after explosions hit Kabul high school

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

At least six people have died and 11 others injured after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday.

“Three blasts have taken place … in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for Kabul’s commander.

More details are awaited.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link At least six killed after explosions hit Kabul high school