At least six killed after explosions hit Kabul high school

At least six people have died and 11 others injured after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday.

“Three blasts have taken place … in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for Kabul’s commander.

More details are awaited.

