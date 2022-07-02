At least nine dead in Sudan protests as thousands demonstrate against military rule

At least nine people have died during protests in Sudan against the country’s ruling military generals.

Medics said that protesters were killed by gunfire from security forces.

People gathered in front of Al-Joda hospital in Khartoum on Friday (1 July) to stage a sit-in, Al Jazeera reported.

Security forces used tear gas on protesters on Friday in an effort to make them disperse.

Friday’s rallies mark the largest demonstrations the country has seen against military rule for several months.

