At least I didn’t slap anybody for criticising my wife, says Rishi Sunak

March 31, 2022

Rishi Sunak has said criticism of his wife over her family’s ties with Russia had been “upsetting” – comparing the attacks to the Will Smith Oscars slap scandal.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, the chancellor said “Both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good.”

Mr Sunak added: “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game… that’s what I signed up for.”

