At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said that the evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries.
Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs with bystanders getting caught in the crossfire, the Los Angeles Times reported.
