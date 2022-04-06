Police have said that the evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries.

Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs with bystanders getting caught in the crossfire, the Los Angeles Times reported.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say