At least 9 dead as floods continue to devastate India

Posted on June 18, 2022

At least nine people have died in as a result of floods in India’s Assam state, and two million others saw their homes submerged, according to the state disaster management agency.

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed and rescue operations have been underway since Friday. The Indian army has also been asked to help.

In southern Assam, a railway station was under water, and in neighbouring Bangladesh, at least 18 people died as floods devastated northeastern India.

