More than 40 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, according to a report by KSAT News, which cited “multiple police sources.”
The local news outlet said police and emergency response vehicles had blocked the road near the border where the trailer had been abandoned on Monday evening.
More than 12 others were found alive and taken to local hospitals, the New York Times reported, citing local officials. The victims were believed to be migrants.
Source Link At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report