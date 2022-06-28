More than 40 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, according to a report by KSAT News, which cited “multiple police sources.”

The local news outlet said police and emergency response vehicles had blocked the road near the border where the trailer had been abandoned on Monday evening.

More than 12 others were found alive and taken to local hospitals, the New York Times reported, citing local officials. The victims were believed to be migrants.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report