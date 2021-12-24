At least 34 UK police officers and staff have died of Covid, chiefs reveal as absence rises

At least 34 police officers and staff have died from Covid in the UK during the pandemic so far, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.

The figure was revealed as tributes poured in for an officer from Devon and Cornwall Police, who died this week in hospital after contracting the virus.

PC Duncan McIntyre, a former Royal Navy officer, was praised for his work on sexual offences and domestic abuse.

Chief constable Shaun Sawyer called him “a well-respected officer whose experience and professionalism will be missed by all who knew him”.

He is among the 34 officers and staff reported to the NPCC as dying of Covid since last March.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said officers had continued “to do the best they can to keep the public safe, putting themselves in harm’s way despite the significant risks of policing during the pandemic”.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the officers who have sadly lost their lives to this awful virus.

“While we cannot be sure these officers contracted the virus in the line of duty, it demonstrates the risks they face as they continue to protect the public as Covid cases rise.

“Our representatives will always be there to support our officers and their families during these incredibly challenging times.”

Paul Griffiths OBE, president of the Police Superintendents’ Association, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go to the colleagues, families and loved ones of the officers and staff who have lost their lives to Covid.

“Throughout the pandemic, police officers have prioritised their duty to the public, often putting themselves at risk of harm, and I know that this is recognised and valued by our communities.”

An unknown number of police officers and staff are currently ill or isolating with coronavirus, amid a spike in infections nationwide.

The NPCC said it could not give absence figures, but that the number had increased following the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The body said the increase was manageable and that no regional force had reported any issues providing a normal service to the public.

Guidance is in place for police officers to use personal protective equipment (PPE) while interacting with members of the public.

An NPCC spokesperson said: “We continue to closely monitor absence rates within policing, which are not currently impacting on our ability to provide our normal service to the public.

”Forces have appropriate plans in place to manage the impact of the Omicron variant with good stocks of tests and PPE. Best use of PPE guidance has been vital in ensuring the absence rate stays within manageable levels, protecting officers when they’re out and about in public.“

