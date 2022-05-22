At least 15 people hospitalised after Megabus crash in Maryland

At leads 27 people were injured when a Megabus rolled over in a crash on a Maryland freeway, authorities say.

The bus was carrying 47 passengers when it crashed on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County on Sunday morning.

Officials say that 15 people were taken hospital with minor injuries, while 12 others declined medical treatment.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident, which took place just before 7am near Kingsville, Maryland.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene and the bus was back in an upright position by 9am.

“Here is a brief summary of this morning’s mass casualty response to Megabus rollover on I-95 near Kingsville. 27 patients suffered minor injuries & 15 of those were transported,” tweeted Baltimore County Fire Department.

A total of ten ambulances were called to the scene from Baltimore County and Harford County say officials.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

