at a CAGR 5.4% | Black MasterBatch Market Is Poised to Value Over USD 4,873.8 Mn by 2028

The global black masterbatch market is projected to be USD 2,877.1 Mn in 2018 to reach USD 4,873.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth of the global black Masterbatches market is the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and electronic industries. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period between 2022-2031 due to the increasing use of plastics to make more durable and reliable products. black Masterbatch can be described as a mixture of solid additives or concentrated pigments used to paint plastic. These black masterbatches are gaining popularity due to their unique color capability, higher performance, and lower cost.

Black Masterbatches Market: Drivers and Restraints

Plastics have superior electrical, mechanical, thermal, and physical properties to metals. Engineering plastics can be found in many automotive components, including steering wheels, dashboards, airbags, and seatbelts. The automotive industry is constantly innovating, and the demand for lighter materials is driving the use of plastics. Fuel efficiency can increase by 7-8% for vehicles more delicate than 10 percent. Plastics are also more durable than metals in design, safety, and environmental sustainability. For windows, hoods, and other interior purposes, automotive and aircraft manufacturers use lightweight plastics like PP and PC.

These countries have a lot to offer in terms of building and development, customer products, building and maintenance, and horticulture. This increases the demand for black masterbatch, especially for plastics used in these applications. Government support for developing businesses, low labor costs, skilled labor force, access to crude materials, and growing urbanization have enabled home-grown and unknown organizations to set up offices in these countries.

Get PDF Sample for Technological Breakthroughs: https://market.us/report/black-masterbatch-market/request-sample/

Market Key Trends:

Keeping up with current trends in any industry or business is vital. Market.us find deep-rooted trends in a particular market or sector that may not be obvious to stakeholders. So that stakeholders and CXOs can benefit from the trends and generate good revenue, the reports are regularly updated.

Recent development:

November 2020 Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation launches a new Plasblak XP6801D product. It is intended for homogenous mixture and ease of dilution. You can use it directly or as an addition to automatic dosing devices.

February 2020 Ampacet Corporation

Acquisition: Ampacet purchased the LIAD weighing-control system. It manufactures equipment for testing and raw material handling.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 4,873.8 Growth Rate 5.4% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn Competitive analysis Company Overview

Financial Highlights

Product Portfolio

SWOT Analysis

Key Strategies and Developments and more… Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope United States, Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa Report coverage Revenue analysis, Manufacturers Analysis, Volume by Manufacturers, Company Share Analysis, Key segments, Key company analysis, Market Trends, Competitive landscape, Distribution Channel, Market Dynamics, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategy for existing players to grab maximum market share and more… No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report

Key Companies:

Ampacet Corporation

Schulman, Inc.

Hubron International Ltd.

Clariant AG

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Global Colors Group

Penn Color, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Other Key Players

By Type

Black

White

Additive

Color

Filler

By Carrier Polymer

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Biodegradable Plastics

Other Carrier Polymers

By End-Use

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Other End-uses

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What factors are driving the black masterbatches market’s growth?

What emerging trends are there in the market?

What are the major industries that the black masterbatches market uses?

What technological advances and innovations have been made in the market recently?

What’s the Masterbatch market size in 2022?

What are the segments included in the Masterbatch market report?

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

The global masterbatch market was valued at USD 9,190 millionin 2021. It is expected to grow at a 63% CAGR, from 2023 to 2032.

Global Additive Masterbatch Market [+How To Forecast Revenue Growth Rate] | Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2031

Global Silicone Masterbatch Market [+How To Develop Revenue Strategy] | Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2031