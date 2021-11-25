Asylum applications rise by a fifth in year amid record Channel crossings

Asylum applications to the UK have risen by a fifth in a year amid record small boat crossings, new figures show.

A Home Office report said there were more than 37,500 applications in the year to September, relating to 44,000 men, women and children mainly from Iran, Eritrea, Albania, Iraq and Syria.

“The increase in applications is likely linked in part, to the easing of global travel restrictions that were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to an increase in small boat arrivals to the UK – of which almost all claim asylum,” it added.

In the same period, two thirds of the initial decisions were grants of asylum, humanitarian protection or alternative forms of leave, up from half in the previous year.

The official statistics appeared to contradict repeated claims by the home secretary that 70 per cent of people arriving on small boats are “economic migrants”.

