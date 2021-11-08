Astroworld: Ye dedicates Sunday Service to those who died at Travis Scott show

Ye has dedicated the latest instalment of his Sunday Service series to “the loved ones of Astroworld” after eight people died in a crush at the Travis Scott concert.

On Friday night (5 November), an incident during Scott’s Astroworld 2021 music festival at NRG Park in Houston saw the crowd compress towards the front of the stage, causing panic.

A 10-year-old was reportedly among those injured, and the ages of those who died were between 14 and 27.

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, streamed the Sunday Service performance over the weekend, with the message: “Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones at Astroworld 7 November, 2021.”

The visual for the gospel service showed attendees dressed in black as beams of light were cast into a large grey space.

Roddy Ricch, who performed at the event, has also pledged to donate his earnings from the show to the families of those involved in the incident.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston.”

Scott and the organisers of the Astroworld event have been sued by at least three concertgoers over injuries they sustained.

Kristian Parades, 23, has sought damages worth $1m for the injuries he says he sustained during the concert, as he accused Scott and Aubrey Drake Graham (known professionally as Drake) of negligence.

Patrick Stennis and Manuel Souza have also filed lawsuits in Harris County against Scott and concert company Live Nation.

The Independent has contacted Scott and Live Nation for comment.

The mayor of Houston vowed to “leave [no] stone unturned” in investigating the disaster, while Scott said in a message to fans that he is “absolutely devastated”.

