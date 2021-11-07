Astroworld: What we know about victims of deadly concert ‘crowd surge’

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday.

Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began to shut down the event. More than two-dozen people were taken to hospital, with hundreds more injured in the melee.

The youngest victim has been identified as John Hilgert, 14, a high school freshman and athlete. The boy’s school district, located west of Houston, released a statement confirming his death.

It said: “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed.”

Another young student to perish at the concert chaos was 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, according to ABC13, who reported that the high school junior had a passion for dance.

Ms Rodriguez’s sister shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing: “Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”

The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 27, with the oldest identified as Danish Baig. The man’s younger brother, Basil Mirza Baig, told The Houston Chronicle that his sibling had died in an ambulance after being crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law.

Mr Baig’s brother criticised event organisers in a Facebook post. “My brother was killed in this horrendous Astroworld event that was managed poorly and supervised by such horrible people.”

Another victim, Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23, died of cardiac arrest at the concert, according to USA Today. Mr Peña was a student and aspiring model who intended to become a border patrol agent one day, according to the newspaper.

Franco Patino, a 21-year-old college student originally from Naperville, Illinois, died at the Texas concert, according to the student newspaper of the University of Dayton, where he was a student. He reportedly attended the show to celebrate a close friend’s birthday.

Mr Patino was also a member of a Latino fraternity at the school, which confirmed his passing:

Scott has released statements saying he is “devastated” by the loss of life and has vowed to help the families of the victims. In a video on Saturday evening, the rapper said “I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We’re actually working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Astroworld: What we know about victims of deadly concert ‘crowd surge’