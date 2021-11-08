Astroworld victim Axel Acosta was student who had travelled to Texas for first concert

A mystery victim who died at the Astroworld festival tragedy has finally been identified by his family as 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

Edgar Acosta identified his son, who had turned 21 just last month, after seeing photos police had released over the weekend.

Acosta was studying computer science at Western Washington University and had traveled to Texas from Washington state just to attend the festival, his father told news channel ABC13 on Sunday.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences had released a photo of the student on Saturday, hoping that someone would identify him.

Mr Acosta said that his son was the last unidentified victim of the tragedy that occurred on Friday and killed eight people.

Cynthia Acosta, the victim’s aunt, told the channel that her nephew had traveled by himself from Washington to see rapper Travis Scott at the festival.

She said that he had traveled alone. “It was his first time going to an event like that,” she said.

Angelo Acosta, the victim’s brother, said the tragedy was “draining and unbelievable”.

“I’m still at a loss for words and need to get to Houston to him,” he said in the tweet. “I’m making this page to seek help and gather understanding of all of this . My heart is so heavy right now,” he wrote in his Twitter bio.

One user, replying to Mr Acosta’s tweet, said he had tried to help his brother at the festival “for over an hour.”

“By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day,” said Melynda Huskey, vice president of enrolment and student services at Western Washington University.

One of the injured people at the festival has, meanwhile, sued Travis Scott and the organisers of the Astroworld Festival.

Attorneys for Manuel Souza sued Scott, event organiser ScoreMore and concert giant Live Nation in the Harris County District Court over the Friday night tragedy.

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into the Astroworld tragedy in which eight people were killed and several others injured.

It was reported that around 50,000 people had turned up for the festival, which was held at Houston’s NRG Park on Friday night.

The night turned deadly when the crowd started pushing toward the stage where Scott was performing, crushing some and leaving many unable to breathe.

A 14-year-old was among eight victims on Friday night, police said.

Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, said he was “absolutely devastated” and vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in investigating the tragedy.

