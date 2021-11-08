Astroworld: Travis Scott sued by injured fans over concert tragedy that left eight dead

Rapper Travis Scott is being sued by a number of injured concertgoers over the mass casualty incident that left eight dead, it has been reported.

Manuel Souza, one of those bringing a lawsuit against Scott, said that he suffered “serious bodily injuries” when the crowd at the Astroworld concert “knocked him to the ground and trampled him”.

He is seeking at least $1m (£742,000) in damages and names Live Nation, organiser ScoreMore, Travis Scott and several others in the suit.

Eight people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turn-styles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets.

The lawsuit, which has been obtained by American magazine People, said: “Tragically, due to Defendant’s motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least eight people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun.”

It continued: “Plaintiff’s injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants’ conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier.”

Lawyers for the plaintiff noted that Scott has a history of allegedly inciting riots at his shows. The rapper pled guilty to disorderly conduct after a number of people were injured at one of his concerts in May 2017.

He was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in 2015 after allegedly encouraging fans to climb over security barriers and rush the stage. According to local media, the police stopped Travis Scott five minutes into his performance over concern for concertgoers safety.

The lawsuit over the events at Astroworld argued that “this kind of behaviour has long been encouraged by the festival’s founder and main performer, Defendant Jacques Webster a.k.a Travis Scott.”

It continued: “Scott actively encourages his fans to ‘rage’ at his concerts. His express encouragement of violence has previously resulted in serious violence at numerous past concerts.”

The musician issued a statement after the tragedy, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Kristian Paredes, 23, is also bringing a claim against Travis Scott, singer Drake, Live Nation, and others, over the violence, DailyMail.com reported.

According to the complaint, guest star Drake “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd.” Mr Paredes is reportedly seeking over $1m in damages for injuries he claims are permanent.

The lawsuit alleged that the injuries and deaths were caused by “negligence, carelessness and recklessness” of the “defendants, their agents, servants and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises.”

