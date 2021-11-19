Astroworld tragedy: US attorney files new $2bn lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music and more

A US attorney has filed a $2bn (£1.49m) lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Entertainment, and others over the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead.

Hundreds more were injured by the crowd surge that occurred at an Astroworld event in Houston, Texas on 5 November, while Scott was performing.

Representing over 280 victims, Texas-based lawyer Thomas J Henry filed the lawsuit against a long list of defendants – including Apple Music, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, and NRG stadium where the incident occurred – to send a message “that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again”, a statement read.

It continued: “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk.”

In the same statement, Henry also claimed that an additional 120 people have contacted his firm for representation since his law firm filed the suit against Astroworld performers and event organisers.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Life, Henry claimed that his clients have suffered trauma beyond physical injuries.

He said: “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding.”

He alleged that his clients are “still very traumatised” because they had to “step over dead bodies”.

(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out,” Henry said, adding he expects “billions of dollars” in settlements.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

According to the lawsuit, a copy of which was viewed by Rolling Stone, Apple has been listed as a defendant because the implementation of its multi-million deal for exclusive streaming rights of the event allegedly compromised attendees’ safety.

“Early reports from the investigation of the Astroworld catastrophe indicate that the premises were arranged in a fashion that best served Apple’s online streaming of the concert at the detriment to concertgoer safety,” the suit reads.

Earlier this week, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit against Scott and Drake, seeking damages worth $750bn (£558,170), on behalf of 125 clients.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday (16 November), also names Apple Music and Live Nation as defendants.

An ambulance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas (TWITTER @ONACASELLA via REUTERS)

In the wake of the fatal Texas concert, headliner Scott has offered to pay for the funeral costs of the Astroworld victims.

The latest victim is nine-year-old Ezra Blout who died in hospital on Sunday (14 November). Blout was placed in a medically induced coma after critical injury to major internal organs, including the heart and brain.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Astroworld tragedy: US attorney files new $2bn lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music and more