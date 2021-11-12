Attorneys representing more than 200 survivors and victims of last week’s Astroworld Festival tragedy will allegedly file lawsuits against promoters for the crowd crush that killed nine people and injured dozens more.

Attorney Ben Crump, speaking at a news conference on Friday in Houston, Texas, said he and other attorneys were representing a group of “more than 200” who say they were victims of last week’s crush.

“We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld festival,” said Mr Crump. “Nobody should ever die from going to a concert”.

“So this lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it’s about making sure that the promoters and the organisers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future.”

More follows…

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Source Link Astroworld survivors file lawsuits against organisers after concert stampede