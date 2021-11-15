Astroworld: Protest at Travis Scott’s home as 9-year-old dies from injuries

Angry protesters have been demonstrating outside the home of Travis Scott, the performer whose recent show resulted in 10 deaths, including a 9-year-old.

Crowds pushing up against the stage during the Astroworld festival in Houston resulted in hundreds of injuries and 10 deaths during Mr Scott’s – whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II – performance. The performer has been criticised by some who allege he instigated and encouraged the dangerous activity during his show.

The 5 November show drew 50,000 people to the sold-out festival.

Protesters carried signs outside, including one that read “You Destroyed Lives. You Deserve Bankruptcy.”

Mr Scott has employed a security team and has been meeting with his legal counsel in the days since the Astroworld catastrophe.

The performer agreed to cover the funeral costs of the victims who died during the show, and he has refunded the tickets for his future shows. After his announcement, several victims’ families filed lawsuits against Mr Scott.

The performer issued a statement the day after the event.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote in Twitter post. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

He said that the Houston police department had his “total support.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he said. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

The tenth victim of the chaotic concert, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, died on 15 November due to brain, liver and kidney trauma. He was placed in a medically induced coma but did not recover.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Blount family, issued a statement following the boy’s death.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,” he said.

Mr Scott was the boy’s “favorite artist,” according to his family.

The Blount family has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, the concert promoter that organised the Astroworld festival, and Mr Scott.

Others who attended the festival reported being crushed to the point where they were unable to breathe or move. Ezra’s father, who was holding the boy on his shoulders during the concert, reportedly passed out due to lack of air, which caused the boy to fall to the ground, where he was trampled.

