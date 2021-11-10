Astroworld – news: Travis Scott event staff called dead fans ‘smurfs’ as mayor defends not ending show earlier

Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.”

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.

The FBI has joined the investigation into the events of Friday night, as the mayor of Houston has argued that abruptly ending the concert could have made matters worse.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing at least 18 lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

More than a dozen lawsuits had been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment and a judge has ordered that attorneys may inspect the site of the incident.

Among those suing Scott and festival organisers is the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

An attorney for the Acosta family told a press conference on Monday that Mr Acosta had the “life squeezed out of” him and was then “trampled on like a piece of trash”.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Show latest update 1636513368 Houston mayor: Stopping Astroworld show may have made things worse ICYMI: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner answered questions about Friday’s tragedy on Tuesday morning, specifically about why the show was not stopped immediately when it was known there were casualties. Travis Scott continued to perform for almost 40 minutes after the Houston Fire Department declared a mass casualty event. Scott says he was unaware of what was going on in the crowd. Mr Turner echoed the response of HPD Chief Troy Finner, who cited the possibility of potential rioting “when you have a group that’s young” in a crowd of roughly 50,000 people. Said the mayor to reporters: “Well, I’m not gonna say they didn’t do anything, but we’re still gathering the facts on all of that. And you want to be very careful when you stop things when you’ve got 50,000 people that are there.” “And those in a certain area, they may know what’s happening, but you got thousands and thousands that are crammed in, and they don’t know what’s happening. So if you just stop something abruptly, then you don’t want to make the situation worse. So it’s a sensitive situation,” he told ABC 13. He said that the authorities would continue to examine video footage and talk to those who were there to get a clearer picture of what happened. “Who was monitoring the crowd? What was their responsibility? Where were they positioned? The message board… were any messages given to the overall audience? All of those details are being looked at,” Mr Turner said. He added that the event was a county facility contract between Live Nation and NRG, but added that it didn’t matter if it occurred in the city or county. If future events happen in Houston, he and his team need to be at the table from the beginning to decide if an event is safe for the city. Graeme Massie 10 November 2021 03:02 1636509828 Astroworld event plan warned staff not to perform first aid and CPR if they weren’t properly trained Staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival had been warned not to perform first aid and CPR if they were not properly trained, it has been revealed – as festival-goers have complained about poorly trained and ill-equipped medical personnel trying to handle Friday night’s tragedy. An event operations plan, by Austin-based promoter ScoreMore Shows and obtained by CNN, details the preparations in place and the chain of command in the event of medical emergencies at Travis Scott’s annual festival in Houston, Texas. Rachel Sharp has more. Graeme Massie 10 November 2021 02:03 1636505988 Astroworld: ‘Satanic panic’ conspiracy theories allege festival tragedy was ‘demonic’ sacrifice The Astroworld tragedy has sparked a torrent of conspiracy theories across every social media platform, from the spurious claim that Travis Scott’s management company deliberately planned the mass casualty event to a bizarre anti-vax theory. The most popular of these conspiracies is that the tragic death of eight young people at NRG Park last Friday was a Satanic ritual, with TikTok clips promoting the claim having collectively racked up tens of millions of views. Bevan Hurley has the story. Graeme Massie 10 November 2021 00:59 1636504608 Astroworld security guard says he was hired via text message Jackson Bush told NewsNationNow’s Brian Entin that when he showed up at the even organisers did not ask him for proof of any qualifications, his ID or phone number. Graeme Massie 10 November 2021 00:36 1636502508 Travis Scott went to after-party as tragedy unfolded, report says The rapper attended an Astroworld after-party at Dave & Busters as the tragedy unfolded in Houston, reports TMZ.com. The outlet says that the hip-hop star was not told that eight people had died and hundreds were injured when he went to the party. “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” an insider told TMZ. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Graeme Massie 10 November 2021 00:01 1636500253 Victim died trying to save fiancé One of the victims of the “crowd surge” that led to multiple casualties at rapper Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in Houston died trying to save his fiancée, his brother said. Danish Baig (27) died in an ambulance after being crushed while trying to save his 25-year-old fiancée Olivia Swingle. They were separated during the chaos at the event, and by the time the ambulance managed to get to Mr Baig, he couldn’t be revived. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports. Oliver O’Connell 9 November 2021 23:24 1636499128 Festival plan had more instructions for extreme weather than mass casualty incidents The operations plan for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival dedicated more space to instructions for extreme weather than for mass casualty incidents, it has been revealed. The 56-page document came under scrutiny after eight people were killed and hundreds more injured in a crush while Scott was performing on Friday night at Houston’s NRG Park. A copy of the plan, written by Texas concert promoter Scoremore and obtained by CNN, addresses multiple scenarios including active shooter, power loss, release of hazardous materials, severe weather and Mass Casualty Incident (MCI). Megan Sheets reports. Oliver O’Connell 9 November 2021 23:05 1636497913 Hero fan who tried to stop concert speaks out A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night. Ayden Cruz, 18, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below. Rachel Sharp reports. Oliver O’Connell 9 November 2021 22:45 1636496713 Horrifying video shows reality of crush at Astroworld A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush. Rachel Sharp reports. Oliver O’Connell 9 November 2021 22:25 1636495502 27-year-old paralysed at 2017 Travis Scott concert ‘devastated’ by deadly crush A man who was paralysed after allegedly being pushed from a balcony at a 2017 Travis Scott concert was “devastated” at the Astroworld deaths of eight people. Kyle Green, 27, was injured at the rapper’s April 2017 show at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 venue and claims he was forced over a railing during the “severely crowded” event. Mr Green broke several bones, including vertebrae, in the accident and was removed from the floor by show staff “without a cervical collar, backboard, and other safety precautions,” according to a lawsuit he filed. Graeme Massie reports. 