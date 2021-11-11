Astroworld news – live: Police debunk injection theory as Travis Scott has ‘ultimate authority’ to stop show

Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

The head of Houston’s police force has walked back his claim that a security guard may have been attacked with a drugged needle during the Astroworld disaster.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Troy Finner said that his officers had now interviewed the security guard and found that “no one injected drugs into him”.

The chief’s previous statement on Saturday had rippled across social media, with some claiming it as evidence that the deadly crowd crush had been sparked by deliberate drug attacks.

Meanwhile, TikTok was struggling to control viral conspiracy theories falsely claiming that the deaths were part of a Satanic ritual.

Two criminal investigations and more than 30 lawsuits are now probing what wrong at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night, which killed at least people and injured hundreds more.

A nine-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma following his injuries, and a 22-year-old student has been declared brain dead. Horrifying footage has emerged showing how guests tried and failed to stop the show before things got worse.

Meanwhile, Astroworld founder and headliner Travis Scott, who was performing when the crush happened, has said he is “devastated”, offered to cover the costs of the victims’ funerals, and also offered survivors one free month of online therapy.

Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Mr Scott’s partner Kylie Jenner have all made statements on social media, with Drake saying his “heart is broken”.

Show latest update 1636599879 Firefighters had no reliable direct contact for Astroworld medics, says union boss ICYMI: A trade union leader has said Houston’s firefighters were only given mobile phone numbers to contact Astroworld’s emergency medical team, leaving them out of the loop if the phone network was overloaded. Patrick M Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, told Fox News that his officers had no radio contact with ParaDocs, an event medical services company contracted by Astroworld’s organiser Live Nation. “What I’m told from my guys is that they were given a list of cell phone numbers,” he said. “In emergency situations, communications matter, seconds matter, and… cell phones with an event with 50,000 people is typically unreliable. “That’s not our method of communication and emergency response. We use radios to directly communicate the needs, especially if an incident starts to go awry and tragedy starts to happen. “That’s why communication is key, and our Houston firefighters that were in a mobile unit on the outside did not have a radio from the third party medical company that was hired.” Indeed, festival goers have reported losing phone signal for hours of the time as the local phone network struggled under the load of tens of thousands of connections. Fire chief Samuel Peña confirmed Mr Lancton’s key claim, but disputed that there was no radio contact at all. He said the fire department was in touch with both Houston police and Harris County Emergency Corps, an ambulance provider, who in turn had radio contact with ParaDocs. Graeme Massie 11 November 2021 03:04 1636596159 TikTok struggling to remove Satanic conspiracy videos ICYMI: TikTok is removing videos that spread Satanic conspiracy theories about the Astroworld disaster – but its own algorithms are still promoting them. ‘Satanic panic’ videos have racked up tens of millions of views on the viral video app, with creators spuriously interpreting the festival’s stage layout and visual design as symbols tied to some kind of occult sacrifice ritual (nobody tell them about heavy metal music). A TikTok spokesman told Complex magazine that some videos broke its rules and were being removed, without citing any specific rule. TikTok forbids “conspiratorial content” that “denies a violent or tragic event occurred”, as well as “conspiracy theories used to justify hateful ideologies” and “misinformation related to emergencies that induces panic”. The company also told Rolling Stone that it was working to remove conspiracy theories from its search suggestions, which previously offered “Astroworld demonic” as a search related to “Astroworld”. Yet none of this has fixed the problem. As of right now, the second, third and fourth suggested search queries when you type “Astroworld” into TikTok are “TikTok denomic” (note the misspelling). “Astroworld conspiricy”, and “AstroworldFestival 2021 portal to hell”. These all rank above “Astroworld” itself. The Independent has asked TikTok for comment. TikTok’s top suggested searches for “Astroworld” (Io Dodds/TikTok) Graeme Massie 11 November 2021 02:02 1636594299 Texas law firm says Astroworld damages could end up in ‘billions’ San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J Henry is now representing 68 victims in a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and NRG stadium. “More and more injured victimsare contacting my firm by the hour,” the lawyer said in a statement. “While we are all still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions.” (AFP via Getty Images) Graeme Massie 11 November 2021 01:31 1636592499 Travis Scott faces backlash for offering Astroworld guests one month of online therapy Graeme Massie 11 November 2021 01:01 1636590331 Astroworld site looks like a war zone, says victims’ lawyer A lawyer who was given access to inspect the Astroworld site as part of a lawsuit against Live Nation has described it as a “war zone”. Alex Hilliard, who is representing the family of critically injured nine-year-old Ezra Blount, told CNN: “There are about 1,800 pairs of shoes, clothing. It’s like you’re looking at a war zone. You see blood on the clothes, shoes, cellphones everywhere.” Lawyers from numerous firm have been combing through that wreckage after a court order was granted, using drones and scanners to map the site. The festival was held on the former grounds of Six Flags Astroworld, a defunct amusement park that Travis Scott often visited as a child. Io Dodds 11 November 2021 00:25 1636588827 Travis Scott posts wrong number for traumatised victims The rap star had meant to post details for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)’s support hotline, but instead accidentally directed fans to an unrelated US federal agency. “For billing, customer service, government assistance, or the offices of Social Security, press one,” the helpine told callers. “If you are under the age of 65 and interested in health insurance, press two. If you are over the age of 65 and interested in Medicare, press three. For all other inquiries, press four.” One Instagram user described the incident as “bizarre”, saying: “I said the number was on Travis Scott’s Instagram and the dude was so perplexed and said they have nothing to do with him.” An Instagram by Astroworld survivor Seanna Faith McCarty about the mishap (Seanna Faith McCarty/Instagram) Io Dodds 11 November 2021 00:00 1636584464 Houston police chief resists calls for independent probe Houston police chief Troy Finner has resisted calls for an independent investigation as he defended his department’s ability to fairly mark its own conduct. Mr Finner is leading the probe into how Astroworld went wrong, but questions have been raised about why the 530 officers he had devoted to the festival were not able to halt the show or relieve the pressure on the crowd sooner. “Let me tell you something,” he told reporters. “’Independent investigation’ is this new fashion word. Independent investigation for what? Where are we right now? We’re nowhere right now. Houston police chief Troy Finner puts air quotes around “independent investigation” at a press conference on Wednesday (Washington Post/YouTube) “When we get to somewhere – I told you, I was quick to involve our federal partners, and I’m not against the independent investigation when it’s warranted. It’s not warranted right now…. “If a tape is showing even somebody from my agency doing the wrong thing, you know what? The most important thing – I’m telling you as chief as police – we’re gonna hold people accountable. “And I think that the families, we owe that to them. We owe it to the city, we owe it to our nation, and we need to learn lessons from this…. those who need to be held accountable will be held accountable.” He also said that some security contractors hired by Astroworld organisers had kept poor records on the number of staff they had on hand, but declined to go into detail, saying he did not want to point fingers. Io Dodds 10 November 2021 22:47 1636583066 Fence jumping didn’t cause major injuries, says police chief In his press conference just now, Houston police chief Troy Finner addressed the fact that many people had breached the festival fences earlier in the day. Though the question from a journalist was inaudible on our live stream, Mr Finner answered: “I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s fair to those individuals who paid a lot of money to come in. I think we quickly got that under control. “Now, I will tell you that layout is very challenging – blocks and blocks of fencing. And we knew that was going to be a problem with kids who, [maybe] they can’t afford to get in; those tickets are very pricey. “That doesn’t give you an excuse to try to jump a fence, but once they breached, we quickly got that under control, we didn’t have any major injuries, so we went on with the show.” Io Dodds 10 November 2021 22:24 1636582389 Press conference ends with shouting The press conference is over, but things got pretty testy between Houston police chief Troy Finner and the attending press. Asked about his relationship with Travis Scott, he said: “Let me clarify something. I’m a 54-year-old man. I meet a lot of people. I was born and raised here in Houston. “So if somebody’s referring to a ‘special relationship’, if you call meeting him twice a special relationship – and I’m not being smart, I just want to be open and transparent – that’s not a close relationship to me. I’ve only spoken to him twice. So let’s put that to rest.” He refused to say whether Mr Scott’s conduct was part of the criminal investigation. Near the end of the conference, one journalist called out: “You said on Saturday that 25 people were arrested… how come no police officer had the authority to stop it when people had died?” Mr Finner responded: “You can go on, you can go on, I’m not going to answer your question, ma’am. You’re not the only one in the room… let’s be respectful.” Io Dodds 10 November 2021 22:13 1636581427 ‘We didn’t hold the plug’ to shut down festival, says police chief Travis Scott and Astroworld’s organiser Live Nation held the ultimate power to shut down the concert, not Houston police, Chief Finner said. He had earlier clarified that Astroworld did not hold its permits and contract from the City of Houston but from the surrounding Harris County. “We don’t hold the plug,” said Mr Finner. “Ultimate authority to end the show is with production – and the entertainer,” he said. “And that should be in communication with public safety officials”. He said there were two mosh pits at Astroworld, and it fell to Live Nation to secure them. He added that Houston police told festival staff that one or more people were getting CPR. Io Dodds 10 November 2021 21:57

