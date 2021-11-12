Astroworld news – live: Death toll rises to 9 as calls to boycott Travis Scott ramp up

Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

The death toll in the Astroworld tragedy has risen to 9 after the passing of 22-year-old student Bharti Shahani, who succumbed to her injuries after almost a week in hospital. Her family is demanding justice for her death.

A nine-year-old boy remains in a medically induced coma following his injuries.

Calls have ramped up for Travis Scott to be boycotted in the wake of the tragedy, with online campaigners pushing to block the rapper’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella festival next year.

Mr Scott’s lawyer has criticised what he called “finger-pointing” and “inconsistent messaging” by Houston police and officials in the wake of the deadly tragedy at Astroworld, instead urging them to get on with investigating Friday’s incident so that repeats in future can be avoided.

Meanwhile, at least 58 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in connection with the Astroworld disaster, as of Wednesday.

It comes after Houston’s police chief told a news conference that officials didn’t have the power to stop Scott’s performance as the disaster unfolded and that the “ultimate authority to end the show is with the production and the entertainer”.

TikTok was also struggling to control viral conspiracy theories falsely claiming that the deaths were part of a Satanic ritual.

Two criminal investigations and more than 30 lawsuits are now probing what went wrong at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night, when a crowd surge killed at least people and injured hundreds more.

Astroworld founder and headliner Travis Scott, who was performing when the crush happened, has said he is “devastated”.

Follow the latest updates live below.

Show latest update 1636688655 Scott wants to reach out ‘each and every family’ affected by Astroworld tragedy A “distraught” Travis Scott wants to connect with the families affected by the Astroworld tragedy and has shared an email id for the families to get in touch with his team, according to a newly released statement. “Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” the rapper’s team said. “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. “To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.” People look at a memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival outside of NRG Park on 9 November 2021 in Houston, Texas (Getty Images) Namita Singh 12 November 2021 03:44 1636686697 Fire chief denied access to venue ahead of festival ICYMI: The president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighter Association said a district fire chief was denied access to NRG Park twice before the festival. According to Patrick Lancton, the chief of Station 21 visited that morning to familiarise himself with the grounds, something he said is “normal.” “As with any big, large-scale event he took a ride over and said ‘hey, let’s check everything out,’” Mr Lancton told CNN, explaining, “He would be the one taking command if something happened and determine what resources are needed.” According to Mr Lancton, the district fire chief was denied access by security staff, then the head of security and was given a map of the venue instead. Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 03:11 1636684237 Texas lawyer says he now represents 150 people in lawsuit Thomas J Henry filed the first lawsuit following the tragic events at Astroworld that have left at least nine people dead and hundreds of others injured. “I represent now about 150 people,” Mr Henry told Jake Tapper on CNN. “That lawsuit will be amended day by day. It’s about 110 people at the moment, but I expect probably by tomorrow lunch it’ll be about 150 and, by the end of the day based on the trends I am seeing and people reaching out to my law firm, that it may get as high as 200 by the end of the day tomorrow.” (AFP via Getty Images) Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 02:30 1636682617 Calls to boycott Travis Scott intensifying ICYMI: A movement calling for rapper Travis Scott to be boycotted has ramped up since the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston last Friday, as #canceltravisscott trended on Twitter. Online users, including former fans, are pushing to block Mr Scott’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella in April next year. As videos from the ill-fated concert showed, Mr Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after a mass casualty incident was declared at the concert. ‘I wish that cancel culture would actually do its job and de-platform him,’ a former Travis Scott fan reportedly said. Maanya Sachdeva has more on the story here: Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 02:03 1636680337 Astroworld flooring not up to “industry standards” claims lawyer for victims. Houston lawyer Alex Hilliard joined other attorneys and experts earlier this week to inspect the site where nine people died following a crowd surge. Mr Hilliard said that flooring materials at the venue were “dissimilar” with “inconsistent” surface heights and worn tiles that “should have been spotted in a pre-concert inspection.” “Once we measured this flooring, we saw that this was a disaster waiting to happen,” he told Insider. Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 01:25 1636679137 ‘His little face has been engraved in my mind’ says man who helped 9-year-old victim ICYMI: One of the people who helped Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old crushed by concertgoers during the Astroworld festival, has spoken about the tragedy. Andy Rios said he took Ezra from a security guard who was struggling to lift Ezra over the barrier. “I caught him, and the next thing you know, I turned around, and I just started running and screaming to tell people to get out of my way,” said Mr Rios. “His little face has been engraved in my mind,” he told ABC13. Mr Rios said it was hard to get through to the crowd and he was forced to stop and do CPR before reaching the medic tent. Ezra was later brought to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a medically induced coma. His family said he is showing no brain activity. Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 01:05 1636677277 Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head. Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care. Rachel Sharp has the story. Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 00:34 1636675357 Man paralysed at 2017 Travis Scott concert feels ‘tremendous sadness’ ICYMI: Kyle Green, who was paralysed having attended a Travis Scott concert in 2017, said that he is feeling “tremendous sadness” following events at Astroworld. “[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy,” Mr Green’s attorney Howard Hershenhorn told Fox News. “He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not. And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy.” Graeme Massie 12 November 2021 00:02 1636672057 Brothers say the festival was ‘chaos’ from the moment they entered ICYMI: Two brothers, Jonathan and Bryan Espinoza told CNN that they witnessed “chaos” from the moment they entered the Astroworld Festival. “While we’re walking to get our ticket scanned in, fans immediately bust down a fence,” Jonathan Espinoza told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday. “You have cops trying to stop them, but I mean, there’s about 50 people that just break the fence down (and) immediately start running.” “When you start off poorly, I don’t get how you would expect to finish with success,” he added. Graeme Massie 11 November 2021 23:07 1636666234 Travis Scott’s fashion collaborations hang in the balance Fashion giant Dior’s upcoming menswear line in collaboration with Travis Scott could be pulled in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, say industry experts. The spring/summer collection, co-branded with Mr Scott’s Cactus Jack label, is likely to have been manufactured already and due to be shipped to stores by January, reports Rolling Stone. “We’re very concerned,” a Dior staffer who asked for anonymity told the magazine. Luxury-retail expert Thomaï Serdari said although she did not know the terms of the contract, her advice would be to cancel the season’s products altogther. “I think that could happen,” she said. “And I wouldn’t be surprised. This is about social responsibility and respect to the audience.” Helen.Elfer 11 November 2021 21:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Astroworld news - live: Death toll rises to 9 as calls to boycott Travis Scott ramp up