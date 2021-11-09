Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment.

Among those suing Scott and festival organisers is the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

An attorney for the Acosta family told a press conference on Monday that Mr Acosta had the “life squeezed out of” him and was then “trampled on like a piece of trash”.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Follow latest updates below:

Show latest update 1636423943 Nine-year-old victim in critical condition A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from his father’s shoulders, The Sun reports. She said that Ezra’s father, Treston, had been keeping him above the fray until he himself passed out from the pressure of the crowd crush all around him. Ezra is now in an induced coma in a children’s hospital. “He’s still in a critical condition in an induced coma,” Ms Blount said. “We are praying and waiting… we were told he wasn’t expected to live, but it’s been three days so we’re praying he pulls through. He’s a fighter.” Ms Blount said her brother, Ezra’s father, had woken up without his son and been terrified about what might have happened to him. Hospital staff did not initially know to contact the Blounts because Ezra was found separately to his father. Ezra became a fan of Travis Scott through the video game Fortnite, where more than 12 million people watched the rap star in a virtual concert last year. Citing previous examples of Mr Scott encouraging his fans to “rage” at live events, Ms Blount said: “You would have hoped he’d have learned his lesson, but it seems he hasn’t.” Io Dodds 9 November 2021 02:12 1636421774 Houston fire chief says Travis Scott shares responsibility Samuel Piña, chief of the Houston Fire Department, has said that Travis Scott shares responsibility for the disaster and could have mitigated it by ending his show sooner. Speaking to CNN on Monday, Mr Piña said: “If the lights would have been turned on – [if] the promoter or artist called for that – it would have chilled the crowd, and who knows? Who knows what the outcome would have been?” “But everybody in that venue, starting from the artist on down, has a responsibility for public safety.” Io Dodds 9 November 2021 01:36 1636419496 Nurse who helped victims ‘harassed by conspiracy theorists’ Madeline Eskins, a nurse who gave emergency care to Astroworld guests after passing out in the crush, has said she has become the target of conspiracy theories from people claiming that her story is made up. “People on Facebook [are] saying I’m a PAID ACTOR now, Jesus Christ,” she tweeted on Monday morning. It’s not clear what she was referring to, but one comment was visible under one of her posts claiming: “She didn’t see anything. It was a false flag.” Other users on Twitter mocked her, argued with her account of events or asked about her vaccination status. Online conspiracy communities on TikTok and Telegram, some connected to the QAnon movement, have swiftly adopted Astroworld into their ever-shifting network of theories. Far-Right and white supremacist leaders have also jumped on the trend. Many have focused on the cruciform shape of Mr Scott’s stage when viewed from above and the gigantic “portal” structure behind it, claiming them as evidence that the show was a Satanic sacrifice ritual. This is routine behaviour for conspiracist online influencers, who maintain their audiences by continually interpreting every major news event in line with their existing narratives. The Astroworld main stage where Travis Scott was performing on Friday evening Io Dodds 9 November 2021 00:58 1636417590 #CancelTravisScott: music fans call for Spotify boycott Music fans are calling for a boycott of Travis Scott’s music on Spotify as recriminations ripple across social media. TikTok videos with the hashtag #CancelTravisScott have now been viewed about 7.1m times, while tweets under the hashtag picked up tens of thousands of likes and thousands of retweets. Many users shared instructions on how to stop streaming Mr Scott on Spotify. “If enough people do this, he will start to lose money from his fans that he doesn’t even deserve,” said one. “F*** him. F** his music.” Several fans or former fans of Mr Scott told The Daily Beast that they would do the same. “He won’t ever earn a penny from me,” said Holly Jen, while Lennox Elliot said muting the rapper on Spotify was “only a small fraction” of what he felt he should be doing. Io Dodds 9 November 2021 00:26 1636416560 Fortnite blocks Travis Scott emote from sale Fortnite players appear to have been blocked from buying an in-game gesture featuring audio from Travis Scott song. Epic Games, the company that runs Fortnite, confirmed on Sunday that it had removed the “daily” section of its virtual item shop, but did not explain why, saying only that it was “intentional”. However, fans who track virtual items sales had expected Monday’s daily shop to feature Mr Scott’s “Out West” gesture, coinciding with the buzz around Astroworld. A post on Reddit suggests that it was actually briefly available. Now the whole daily section has been removed, an unusual step for a game that is free to play and makes most of its money from virtual item sales. Players who already bought the gesture can still use it. The gesture, one of many in-game actions that Fortnite players can buy and then trigger during play, was released last August and is modeled on a TiKTok dance craze that uses Mr Scott’s 2019 song ‘Out West’ as its soundtrack. Fortnite items rotate through its daily shop page on unpredictable schedules, encouraging players to snap up coveted items while they are still available. According to the game data website Skin Tracker, Out West was last available on 8 October. An Epic spokeswoman contacted by the The Independent declined to comment. Travis Scott appears on Fortnite in April 2020 (Getty Images) Io Dodds 9 November 2021 00:09 1636413351 Victim’s father says ‘we were told our son was not on list of the dead’ The father of a 21-year-old man who died at the Travis Scott concert, has claimed his family was initially told by the authorities their son was not on the list of the dead. Axel Acosta, of Washington state, had travelled to Houston by himself to attend the concert, finally able to afford a ticket for a flight, and the price of entry. Yet the trip turned to tragedy, when a crush among the crowd left eight people dead and hundreds injured. On Monday, as a number of lawsuits were filed against the rapper and the promoters of the concert at the Astroworld festival, a lawyer for the Acosta family said alleged that the young man had the “life squeezed out of him”. Meanwhile, the young man’s father, Edgar Acosta, said the family had initially been told that their son was not on the list of fatalities from Saturday night’s incident at the NRG Park. Andrew Buncombe has the full story… Bevan Hurley 8 November 2021 23:15 1636412451 Survivors of the deadly Astroworld crowd surge tell of ‘fight for their lives’ They came from all over Houston and beyond, arriving up to 12 hours early to secure a place close to the stage and experience up-close one of the rage-fuelled performances Travis Scott is renowned for. Children as young as 10, high school friends, and young professionals out celebrating the return of stadium festivals crowded into Houston’s NRG Park early Friday. But something was amiss. Houston Police Department chief Troy Finner said he felt trouble brewing in the lead up to Friday’s performance and tried to warn Scott and his head of security of his concerns in a private meeting on Friday afternoon. The global pandemic and “social tension” had combined to create a combustible atmosphere at the Houston stadium, Mr Finner told organisers, and he asked them not to further inflame tensions. At 8.30pm, a 30-minute clock began counting down to 9pm when the hometown rapper was due to take the stage. Anticipation quickly turned to fear as people began to push their way to the front. Read the full story here… Bevan Hurley 8 November 2021 23:00 1636410651 Live Nation stock price falls 5 per cent as CEO says his ‘heart goes out’ to victims Live Nation’s share price fell more than 5 per cent from its opening price of $123,79, to close on Monday at $117.14. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino issued a statement to say his “heart went out” to all of the victims, and that the company was fully cooperating with two law enforcement investigations. “Many families are dealing with the unimaginable right now and my heart goes out to them and the entire Astroworld community,” Mr Rapino said. “We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get the families and fans the answers and support they deserve.” Bevan Hurley 8 November 2021 22:30 1636408610 Five festival-goers still fighting for their lives in ICU after Travis Scott concert Five festival-goers are fighting for their lives in ICU and a sixth remains in hospital three days on from the deadly crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld which left eight music fans dead. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told CNN on Monday that six victims are still hospitalised, fuelling concerns that the death toll from Friday’ night’s tragedy may rise further. The conditions, ages and identities of the people hospitalised was not revealed. However, officials previously confirmed that 11 people went into cardiac arrest at the music festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Rachel Sharp has the full story… Bevan Hurley 8 November 2021 21:56 1636407169 Medic says he found three unconscious people in 10 minutes at Astroworld A man who says he worked as a medic at the Astroworld Festival on Friday has revealed how he found three unconscious people in just 10 minutes in the crowd at Travis Scott’s show. In a three-part TikTok video posted under the account name @remi.rich, the man described how he and his coworkers were overwhelmed by the number of festival-goers in need of life-saving medical attention on Friday night. He told how he was first called to the stage to find a girl who fellow festival-goers told him had been unconscious for 10 minutes and was lying in the crowd without receiving any medical aid. The girl, whose identity is not known, didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing when he found her, he said. Rachel Sharp has the story… Bevan Hurley 8 November 2021 21:32

