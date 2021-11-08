Astroworld: Live Nation stock price falls 5 per cent as CEO says his ‘heart goes out’ to victims

Events giant Live Nation saw more than $1billion wiped off its stockmarket value on Monday after a deadly crowd surge at its Astroworld Festival resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Live Nation’s share price fell more than 5 per cent from its opening price of $123,79, to close on Monday at $117.14.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Texas against Live Nation and headliner Travis Scott, alleging there was insufficient emergency personnel and that the concert continued even after a mass casualty event was declared.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino issued a statement to say his “heart went out” to all of the victims, and that the company was fully cooperating with two law enforcement investigations.

Many families are dealing with the unimaginable right now and my heart goes out to them and the entire Astroworld community. We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get the families and fans the answers and support they deserve. https://t.co/SLfcZCtLrA — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) November 8, 2021

“Many families are dealing with the unimaginable right now and my heart goes out to them and the entire Astroworld community,” Mr Rapino said.

“We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get the families and fans the answers and support they deserve.”

