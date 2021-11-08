Five festival-goers are still fighting for their lives in ICU and a sixth remains in hospital three days on from the deadly crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld which left eight music fans dead.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told CNN on Monday that six victims are still hospitalised, fuelling concerns that the death toll from the tragedy could rise.

The conditions, ages and identities of the people hospitalised was not revealed.

However, officials previously confirmed that 11 people had gone into cardiac arrest at Friday night’s music festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Rapper and festival organiser Mr Scott announced on Monday that he will pay for the funerals of the eight people killed, who have now all been identified and range in age from 14 to 27 years old.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Astroworld: Five more festival-goers still fighting for their lives in ICU after Travis Scott concert