Astroworld Festival – latest: Travis Scott ‘devastated’ by crowd surge that killed eight at Houston concert

At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The surge happened around 9pm Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Pena said. Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

Some 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm local time on Friday evening, police said.

Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.

Follow latest updates below:

Show latest update 1636223784 Astroworld organiser has history of safety breaches The concert company behind the Astroworld Festival was fined for serious safety violations in 2017 by the US government, records reveal. Live Nation Worldwide was issued a $13,500 (£10,001) penalty by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which was reduced to $2,700 by a judge after appeal. OSHA’s listing does not give precise details of the problem, but cites a US law regulating harnesses and restraint systems designed to protect employees from falling while working at heights. It gave the “gravity” of the violation as 10, the highest possible rating. In another incident, the company was fined $11,000 when a non-union employee was hit by a falling six foot long steel post at an event in California, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Chronicle also reports that Live Nation was sued by a concert guest who broke her leg during a stampede at a Gwen Stefani show in North Carolina in 2016. That lawsuit describes how a stray remark from Ms Stefani about seating being available near the stage triggered “a stampede rush of patrons from the lawn seating area through the reserved seating area and toward the front of the performance stage, with people knocking over and breaching the security barricades and other security matter”. Beyond all that, Live Nation remains under special monitoring by the US Justice Department due to allegedly breaking competition law when it merged with Ticketmaster in 2010. Officials claimed Live Nation had repeatedly retaliated against or threatened concert venues who tried to use competing ticket companies. Io Dodds 6 November 2021 18:36 1636215541 Travis Scott: ‘I’m absolutely devastated’ Rapper and festival headliner Travis Scott has also issued a statement. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. “Love you all.” Lauren Io Dodds 6 November 2021 16:19 1636213158 Texas governor issues statement Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has issued a statement on the accident: What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge. Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready to assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join [First Lady] Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy. Io Dodds 6 November 2021 15:39 1636212993 Everything we know so far My colleague Sheila Flynn has done a roundup of everything we know so far about the Astroworld disaster. You can read it here: Io Dodds 6 November 2021 15:36 1636211312 Astroworld: a rapper’s playground on the site of an old amusement park The Astroworld Festival was founded only four years ago by Travis Scott himself, on the nostalgic grounds of a defunct amusement park called Six Flags Astroworld, which closed in 2005. Mr Scott, 30, grew up in Houston and visited the park “countless times” as a child, but the site stood vacant for years as its owners repeatedly tried and failed to sell it off. Mr Scott decided named his third album after the park, telling GQ in 2017: “They tore down Astroworld to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. “We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.” Album art for the album ‘Astroworld’ (Travis Scott/Instagram/Amanda Lepore/David LaChapelle) The inaugural festival in 2019 drew 50,000 guests, and the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid, so hopes were high for 2021. According to CNN, there have been no previous reports of safety issues at the festival. Lauren Io Dodds 6 November 2021 15:08 1636209872 Most victims in their twenties, fire chief says Assistant fire chief Larry Satterwhite has said that most of the people taken away in emergency vehicles were in their twenties. Addressing earlier reports of people breaking through barricades to enter the festival without tickets, he said: “A lot of times, kids don’t make the best decisions, because they’re young and amped up… “I just think it was so many people, and passion, to see this entertainer – I don’t know, and a lot of bad decisions.” Io Dodds 6 November 2021 14:44 1636207561 Police investigating ‘mass drug spiking’ Citing inside sources, the Reporter said that unknowing people, including a child of 10, may have been targeted, potentially resulting in panic as guests ran for safety. Io Dodds 6 November 2021 14:06 1636206829 Astroworld body issues statement: show is cancelled for Saturday Astroworld Festival itself has issued a statement, cancelling the show today: “Our hearts are with the Astroworld family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. “As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this please reach out to @HoustonPolice. “Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.” Io Dodds 6 November 2021 13:53 1636204879 ‘Reunification centre’ set up for loved ones The Houston Office of Emergency Management has set up a “reunification centre” at 8686 Kirby Drive, zip code 77054, for loved ones of festival guests who haven’t been able to get in touch with them. Io Dodds 6 November 2021 13:21 1636203915 Astroworld Festival: Hundreds seen stampeding past security hours before fatal crowd Videos circulating on social media appear to show fans running past security at the entrance to the Astroworld music festival before the fatal crush that left eight dead on the opening day of the event. Reports from local news station ABC13 Houston said “hundreds” of fans were seen running past security around 2pm to get into NRG Park where the event was held. It added that people were trampled and some even detained as security apparently tried to stop some fans from entering. Our reporter Thomas Kingsley has the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 6 November 2021 13:05

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Astroworld Festival - latest: Travis Scott ‘devastated’ by crowd surge that killed eight at Houston concert