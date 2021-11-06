Astroworld Festival – latest: Eight dead after crowd surge during Travis Scott show on ‘tragic night’

Day one of the Astroworld Music Festival was cancelled after a fatal incident (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The surge happened around 9pm Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Pena said. Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

Follow latest updates below:

Show latest update 1636187217 ‘We immediately started doing CPR’ police chief says Houston police chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front when the tragedy unfolded. “It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes – suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” he said. “We immediately started doing CPR.” Officials did not immediately know what the cause of deaths was, nor had those who had died been identified. Thomas Kingsley 6 November 2021 08:26 1636186682 50,000 people attended the festival Houston fire chief Samuel Pena confirmed that approximately 50,000 people attended the Astroworld music festival with the crowd beginning to compress toward the front of the stage at 9pm creating panic and injuries. Mr Pena confirmed 17 patients were transferred to the hospital with 11 suffering from cardiac arrest. He confirmed that over 300 people were treated in a field hospital set up at the event. Thomas Kingsley 6 November 2021 08:18 1636186163 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s blog following updates from the Astroworld music festival where at least people have died following a crowd surge. Follow the latest updates on the incident. Thomas Kingsley 6 November 2021 08:09

