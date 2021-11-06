Astroworld Festival: Eight dead after crowd surge during Travis Scott gig in Texas

At least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge that occurred on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

The crowd began to compress towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set around 9pm on Friday evening, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters.

Shortly after people began suffering from injuries, the show was called off.

More to follow…

