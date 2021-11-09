Astroworld Festival staff were instructed to refer to dead concertgoers as ‘Smurfs’ in the event of a fatality, according to a leaked safety and emergency response plan.

The 55-page document, obtained by CNN, informs staff how to respond to robberies, active shooters, terror threats and other emergencies.

Under a section headed ‘traumatic injury resulting in death’, the event plan instructed staff to notify event control of a fatality using the codeword ‘Smurf’.

“Never use the term “dead” or “deceased” over the radio,” the manual states.

Source Link Astroworld: Event staff told to refer to dead concertgoers as ‘Smurfs’