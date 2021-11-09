Astroworld deaths: How the Kardashians have responded

It has been less than a week since one of the deadliest live music events in US history took place at the two-day Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

On Friday, eight people died at a performance by the rapper Travis Scott, after the crowd of around 50,000 people rushed the stage, causing people to be crushed and trampled in the masses.

The people who were killed in the incident were aged between 14 and 27. Meanwhile, hundreds more people were injured.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the stampede and approximately 35 lawsuits have been filed to date.

Scott, who was the headline performer at the festival and its organiser, announced on Monday that he will pay for the funerals of the people who died.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” a statement from his representative said.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Scott also posted an emotional video on social media saying that he was “devastated”.

The rapper is the partner of Kylie Jenner, with whom he has a daughter, Stormi, three, and another child on the way.

Here’s how everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has responded to the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner, 24, was in attendance at the festival on Friday night and has said in a statement that she and Scott did not know what was happening in the crowd during his performance.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she said in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

She continued: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kim Kardashian

On Monday, the entrepreneur and reality TV star shared a statement on Twitter about the tragedy.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” she wrote.

“Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Kendall Jenner

The 26-year-old model shared a statement in response to the tragedy on Instagram.

In Jenner’s written support to the victims who were hurt during the festival, the 26-year-old added: “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”

The statement comes shortly after Jenner was urged to remove a post described as “tone-deaf” from her Instagram account.

The post featured two photos of Jenner posing next to what appeared to be the main stage at Astroworld festival.

Jenner shared the photos before the concert took place; it has since been removed.

As for other family members, Khloe Kardashian has been criticised for posting a photograph on Instagram three days after the Astroworld incident without acknowledging it.

On Monday, the 37-year-old shared three photographs of herself with just three emojis in the caption, prompting followers to call the post “tone-deaf”.

Along with her mother, Kris Jenner, she has since re-shared Kim’s statement on Instagram but neither have released their own statements.

Kourtney Kardashian has not yet publicly acknowledged the incident.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Khloe Kardashian for comment.

