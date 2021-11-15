Astroworld: 9-year-old injured at Travis Scott’s music festival dies, family says

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was on life support after being injured in the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival has died, his family told ABC13.

More follows.

