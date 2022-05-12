Astronomers stumble on X-ray ‘fireball” of massive stellar explosion

Astronomers just stumbled across one of the biggest explosions in the universe, confirming a theory about how dead stars can temporarily, and dramatically, burst back to life.

Astronomers using the space-based eROSITA X-ray telescope observed a single bright flash of X-rays on 7 July, 2020, which was never seen before or since. In a new paper published Thursday in the journal Nature, the researchers detail how they associated this X-ray flash with the classical Nova YZ Reticuli, an exploding white dwarf star some 8,000 light years away, observing for the first time the predicted “fireball phase” of a nova.

