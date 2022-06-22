Astronaut shows what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were to wring out a wet towel in space?

Thanks to footage from NASA, the mystery has been solved.

In a resurfaced video, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield holds a soaking-wet towel up to the camera.

Water forms a “tube” around the towel, as it is unable to fall to the ground due to a lack of gravity.

Hadfield’s demonstration was a science experiment devised by Canadian high school students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner.

