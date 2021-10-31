Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Match Preview: Aston Villa vs West Ham on 31/10/2021

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is starting to build on Dean Smith after a disappointing start to the season, with Villa currently sitting in 15th, having won just three of their nine games this season. Victory could propel Villa up into 11th, but they come into the fixture on the back of three successive defeats, the last of which, at Arsenal, saw Smith’s side thoroughly outclassed. The head coach batted away criticism this week, though, insisting any negativity had been blown out of proportion and that he expected a positive response from his squad.

West Ham, meanwhile, come into the match full of confidence after a brilliant start to their own campaign. David Moyes’s side sit fourth in the Premier League table, have won their last four games in all competitions, and are on the brink of securing their place in the Europa League knockout stages, too. The Hammers dumped holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday and won’t want to cede any momentum after such a fine run of results. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1635682987 Aston Villa host high-flying West Ham Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Aston Villa host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith is starting to feel the pressure after a disappointing start to Villa’s season, leaving the club languishing in 15th, and needs a positive performance from his side ahead of what could be a decisive month for his tenure. The mood could hardly be more contrasting for West Ham, who are enjoying a spectacular run of form. David Moyes’s side can go three points clear of Manchester United in fourth with a win this afternoon, have all but secured their place in the Europa League knockout stages and dumped holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup during the week. Jamie Braidwood 31 October 2021 12:23

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today