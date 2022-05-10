Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Liverpool encounter former captain Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa needing a win in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Gerrard took over at Villa Park in November and hosts the club he represented between 1998 and 2015 as a player for the first time in league football.

A draw with Tottenham knocked back Liverpool’s quadruple hosts, and anything other than a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side could be fatal with Manchester City now three points clear at the top of the table.

With the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp may look to rotate his squad, as he has done throughout an extended busy period with Liverpool still in the mix for three more trophies.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 10 May at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to begin at 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Steven Gerrard is not believed to have any fresh injury concerns from the win over Burnley. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey did not feature in that encounter and is again a doubt, while Leon Bailey’s ankle issue might have ended the Jamaican’s season. Kortney Hause has not featured since January.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino was back in training last week and could return to the matchday squad. With the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp may consider again rotating to manage his squad, including at full-back.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Odds

Aston Villa win 33/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool win 7/15

Prediction

Liverpool secure a reasonably comfortable away win and avoid losing more ground in the title race. Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

