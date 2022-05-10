Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

‘Gerrard can be my successor’ – Klopp backs Villa boss for Anfield return

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa looking to keep their Premier League hopes alive after dropped points at home to Tottenham last weekend.

It also sees Reds legend Steven Gerrard meet Jurgen Klopp, with his side searching for momentum to carry into next season, which will be his first full campaign in charge since joining from Rangers. Villa enter the game in form after a convincing win over Burnley with goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins. Luis Diaz’s deflected strike was only enough for a point at Anfield against Spurs, with Man City running riot against Newcastle to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

“They’re a world-class team, arguably the best in the world right now and we’re well aware of the challenge,” Gerrard said when discussing facing his former team. “I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. But you either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on. Every team on the planet has areas or situations in a game where you can hurt them.”

Follow build-up, team news and live updates from Villa Park below:

Show latest update 1652202054 Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Manchester City or Liverpool? The Premier League season is approaching its end but the title race remains a close run thing. Manchester City, the reigning champions, opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table at the weekend but still need another seven to ensure their title defence is successful. Liverpool, the challengers, put up an extraordinary run of 13 wins from 14 games to close the gap on City but dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur that could prove fatal to their title hopes. Both sides have three games remaining and both play away from home in midweek, taking trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa respectively. With the title set to be decided either this weekend or next, The Independent has analysed the final part of their run-ins: Michael Jones 10 May 2022 18:00 1652200254 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Villa Park needing to pick up three points to draw level with league leaders Manchester City and keep their title hopes alive. The Reds stumbled last time out, only managing a 1-1 draw against a resolute Tottenham side. That draw dropped them three points behind City and they’re now relying on Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points themselves with only three fixtures left in the season. Ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard may have a big role to play in deciding where the Premier League trophy ends up. Now the manager of Aston Villa, Gerrard and his men face both Liverpool and Man City in the closing stages of the season. A victory for Villa tonight could effectively end Liverpool’s title challenge but if they lose and then defeat City on the final day of the season the trophy may end up at Anfield. Those permutations won’t factor into Gerrard’s mindset though. He’s been disappointed with Villa’s indifferent form since the turn of the year but consecutive victories in their last two games has put the midlands team on the verge of finishing in the top 10. Michael Jones 10 May 2022 17:30

