Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Aston Villa will look to continue their impressive form under Steven Gerrard when they host Burnley in the Premier League today.

It is one of only two Saturday fixtures remaining on the schedule, along with Leeds vs Arsenal, as the Premier League deals with numerous Covid-19 outbreaks across first-team squads.

Villa have won four of their first six matches under Gerrard, including Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich. Only Manchester City and Liverpool, the Premier League’s top two, have taken points off Villa since Gerrard’s appointment.

Burnley, meanwhile, have won just once this season and remain in the Premier League’s bottom three. Sean Dyche’s side drew against West Ham on Sunday but saw their home fixture against Watford postponed.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Burnley?

It will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 18 December.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on Saturday night while goals will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel after full-time.

What is the team news?

Villa manager Gerrard confirmed Leon Bailey, Bertrand Traore, Keinan Davis, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Marvelous Nakamba are all out, while Ashley Young is said to a doubt.

Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Burnley after he missed the West Ham draw with a thigh injury. Ashley Barnes is out, as are Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens.

Predicted line-ups

Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Odds

Villa: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Burnley: 15/4

Prediction

Steven Gerrard has tightened Villa up at the back, improved their midfield and set up a platform for attacking talent such as Ollie Watkins to thrive. They should have enough to battle past Sean Dyche’s visitors. Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?