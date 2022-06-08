Assistant District Attorney leaves job after suggesting man cut out dog’s vocal cords in plea deal

An assistant district attorney has left the job after he suggested that a dog owner get his pet’s vocal cords surgically altered to get noise complaint charges dropped.

The unnamed lawyer worked for Graham County in North Carolina when he suggested that Michael Eddings have the ability to bark surgically removed from his seven-year-old Great Pyrenees Leo.

Mr Eddings rejected the idea, blasting the suggestion as “inhumane”.

On Friday, Graham County District Attorney Ashley Welch said that “I have confirmed that an assistant district attorney in my district suggested, as a possible solution to violations of a town’s noise ordinance, that a dog’s vocal cords be surgically altered. Whether offered in jest or seriousness, the suggestion was inappropriate. I am unable to offer additional comment as this is now a personnel matter”.

On Tuesday, Ms Welch said the lawyer no longer works at the county.

“I do not condone, support or approve of his suggestion,” she told WLOS.

More follows…

