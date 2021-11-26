Asos Black Friday sale 2021: Get an extra 15% on the already huge discounts across clothing and gifts

Black Friday’s main event is now finally here, and it’s one of the best times to get a serious deal, and we know where fashion fans will be heading in search of the best deals this year.

Asos is your one-stop shop for clothing, footwear and accessories brands across menswear and womenswear. And if you’re shopping around, the fashion destination will undoubtedly rival the competitively priced deals found at Very, JD Sports and Zara.

The spectacular savings weekend offers bargain hunters big reductions, which this year is seriously impressive with up to 95per cent off. Yes, you read the right. From 25 November, the fashion site was offering 80 per cent off, and now an extra 15 per cent has been added when you use the code “BFDEAL15” at checkout. You just need to spend £30 or more to be able to use the code. To find the highest discounts, go to the sale and filter by discount percentage.

So whether you’re searching major labels, face and body products, out-out outfits, or our beloved Topshop, Asos has got your back.

With famous high street players in mind, Asos stock more than 850 well known fashion and beauty names. Not forgetting, Asos-own brands. Major Black Friday savings are expected, so bookmark this page for hot-off-the-press updates.

Read on for everything we know about Asos’s Black Friday sale, from last year’s reductions to Cyber Monday deals.

Does Asos take part in Black Friday?

Asos has previously participated in Black Friday, which falls on 26 November this year – and this year is no different. The online retailer is offering a massive up to 80 per cent off everything, so that includes all it’s big brands, as well as it’s own brand, Asos Design. But also in the mix is all its of its footwear, accesssories and beauty products, with big name brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Nars even getting a discount, albeit only 10 per cent.

From the queen of all make-up brands, this Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk set is a great buy, with 10 per cent off. We’re huge fans of the shade here at IndyBest, and this little bundles includes the famous lipstick, lip pencil, eyeshadow pencil and mini mascara (was £39 now £35.10, Asos.com). While this classic moisturiser, Clinique’s dramatically different lotion gift set has 50 per cent off (was £64, now £32, Asos.com). We’ve got more Charlotte Tilbury deals here too.

If you’ve had your eye on some furry Birkenstock-esque slippers, but at a more affordable price, these Topshop ones are a steal with 20 per cent off and look super cosy (was £30, now £24 Asos.com). Accessories with big discounts include this cute beaded headband that will go with everything and has 70 per cent off, (was £40, now £12, Asos.com).

Seeing as we missed on out festive parties last year, 2021 is the time to go big. Enter this feather and sequin showstopper number, which currently has 15 per cent off (was £120, now £102, Asos.com). Then at the other end of the spectrum, when it’s time to chill from all the fun, these DKYN joggers are just the answer. With 42 per cent off, they’ve got a boxer-style branded waistband and the logo down one leg too, pockest and cuffed ankles (was £69, now £40, Asos.com).

Does Asos take part in Cyber Monday?

Asos does usually take part in Cyber Monday, and we can’t wait to see this year’s deals land on 29 November.

In 2020, a Cyber Monday discount code allowed shoppers to apply an additional 25 per cent off items that were already discounted for Black Friday. Talk about a sizeable saving.

How much is Asos’s delivery on Black Friday?

Asos delivery charges vary, from £2 for standard delivery to £5.95 for next day. Customers can sign up to a premier delivery subscription with a one-off charge of £9.95 to get free next day delivery for a year. Alternatively, if you spend over £35, standard delivery is always free.

There’s been no update yet as to whether delivery charges will apply on Black Friday.

Does student discount work on Asos Black Friday?

Usually, adding a student discount to your Asos basket gives shoppers 10 per cent off. Unfortunately, student discounts can’t be used with any other offers, and it doesn’t apply to delivery charges either.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Asos and other fashion offers, try the links below:

