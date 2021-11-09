Asos Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on clothing and more

Black Friday is back, and we know where fashion fans will be heading in search of the best deals later this November.

Asos is your one-stop shop for clothing, footwear and accessories brands across menswear and womenswear. And if you’re shopping around, the fashion destination will undoubtedly rival the competitively priced deals found at Very, JD Sports and Zara.

The spectacular savings weekend offers bargain hunters big reductions, whether you’re searching for party season outfits, tech buys or Christmas stocking fillers. For more Black Friday sales inspiration, check out the discounts we’re expecting from Barbour, Shark, Apple and Adidas.

With famous high street players in mind, Asos stock over 850 well known fashion and beauty names. Not forgetting, Asos-own brands. Major Black Friday savings are expected, so bookmark this page for hot-off-the-press updates.

Established in 2000, the shopping site is renowned for enabling customers to reach multiple brands in one easy clickable swoop. Alongside its matching app which launched in 2011. From beauty to accessories, gift ideas and designers, Asos also features a vintage section and brand directory.

Read more

Read on for everything we know about Asos’s Black Friday sale, from last year’s reductions to Cyber Monday deals.

Does Asos take part in Black Friday?

Asos has previously participated in Black Friday, which falls on 26 November this year. Usually the fashion site begin teasing some discounts in the week leading up to the massive sale. And in the past discounts have included reductions up to a massive 70 per cent, with savings applied off everything across the site. So we’re expecting similar for 2021.

Does Asos take part in Cyber Monday?

Asos does usually take part in Cyber Monday, and we can’t wait to see this year’s deals land on 29 November.

In 2020, a Cyber Monday discount code allowed shoppers to apply an additional 25 per cent off items that were already discounted for Black Friday. Talk about a sizeable saving.

How much is Asos’s Black Friday discount?

The exact discount hasn’t been announced just yet, but we’re expecting a big sale and widespread percentage reductions.

We’re hoping to bag a bargain across on-trend fashion buys, like the Asos design quilted cropped jacket in khaki (£38, Asos.com) which is a dupe of The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket.

As essential beauty buys go, reusable make-up remover pads are a daily staple and we’re hoping to see money off these too. Our tester rated the StylPro reusable bamboo makeup remover pads (£10.35, Asos.com) as best for removing eye make-up, noting “They wash well too, maintaining their soft texture each time they come out of the machine.”

When is Asos’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Asos’s Black Friday sale is set to go live on 26 November, although we’re waiting for the exact time this will launch. As soon as the news lands we will let you know, but in order to find out fast, keep an eye on this page.

What was in Asos’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year’s Asos Black Friday sale included discounts up to 70 per cent off across the entire website. And as result, we’ll be closely following which pieces are reduced the most.

If you can’t wait for the all-important sale to drop there are some great deals to be had now on the Asos outlet site.

For men, there are huge savings to be had across autumn essentials such as these Another Influence trousers with front pocket detail in black (£18.75, Asos.com). The Le Breve heavy ribbed turtle neck jumper in burgundy has been reduced by over 50 per cent (£18.40, Asos.com) and the Dune eco minimal lace-up trainers in white leather are a huge 74 per cent off (£22.05, Asos.com).

(Asos.com)

For women, the flounce scoop neck ribbed mini dress in black is 73 per cent off, and who doesn’t love an LBD (£7.50, Asos.com). The House of Holland blue transparent tote bag with logo straps in black has had a huge 85 per cent price cut (£22.50, Asos.com) and The Couture Club triple logo co-ord in forest green is better than half price (£24.70, Asos.com).

(Asos.com)

And in the petite offering, which Asos excels at, these petite spray on vinyl trousers are a huge 74 per cent off (£7.55, Asos.com). This Barney’s originals petite real leather mini skirt in black is better than half price (£50, Asos.com) and this Violet Romance petite borg coat in sage green has had a 22 per cent price cut (£45, Asos.com).

How much is Asos’s delivery on Black Friday?

Asos delivery charges vary, from £2 for standard delivery to £5.95 for next day. Customers can sign up to a premier delivery subscription with a one-off charge of £9.95 to get free next day delivery for a year. Alternatively, if you spend over £35, standard delivery is always free.

There’s been no update yet as to whether delivery charges will apply on Black Friday.

Does student discount work on Asos Black Friday?

Usually, adding a student discount to your Asos basket gives shoppers 10 per cent off. Unfortunately, student discounts can’t be used with any other offers, and it doesn’t apply to delivery charges either.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Asos and other fashion offers, try the links below:

