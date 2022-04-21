Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions live on Earth Day

Tomorrow, 22 April, also goes by another name: Earth Day. First held on April 22, 1970, the annual event is for people worldwide to show support for environmental protection.

So what better time to delve into the world of one of the greenest forms of travel: rail travel?

From getting around the UK to heading further afield, journeying by train can be a deeply joyful experience.

But how can you bag the best prices when hopping onboard? And which are the best European journeys to do terrestrially?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your rail travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event tomorrow, Friday 22 April, between 1-2pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1pm tomorrow as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

