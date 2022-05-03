Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as passport validity confusion reigns

Travel may be opening back up, with some countries now offering restriction-free travel, but Covid confusion has been replaced by another kind: passport validity.

Post-Brexit, the rules have changed when it comes to passport expiry dates for travel from the UK to the EU.

But some airlines are stipulating that passengers must have six months left on their travel documents in order to fly, contrary to official guidance issued by the EU.

So how can you be sure your passport is valid? And how long before travel do you need to apply for a new one?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event on Thursday 5 May, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm on Thursday as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

