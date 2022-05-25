Travel continues to recover at a pace – with increasing numbers of travellers seriously considering visiting destinations further afield as restrictions are steadily relaxed around the globe.

Japan is set to cautiously reopen to some tourists with a “test tourism” programme; Indonesia and Vietnam have both dropped pre-travel tests for vaccinated arrivals this month.

It all points to a renaissance of long-haul travel for British holidymakers.

But many questions remain: when will the US drop its testing requirements and allow in unvaccinated Brits? For the first Christmas in three years when travel to Australia and New Zealand is possible, when should you book for the best prices? And which winter sun locations have the most tempting combination of excellent value and relaxed Covid rules?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event on Thursday, 26 May, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm on Thursday as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as holidaymakers consider long-haul destinations