Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions amid surge in summer holiday bookings

We’re all going on a summer holiday – at least according to Tui’s latest figures.

The travel behemoth announced that sales for the summer season are currently at 85 per cent of the level of summer 2019 – and that in the past six weeks bookings have been even higher than the last pre-pandemic year.

The UK, Germany and Netherlands are showing “high momentum”.

Tui boss Fritz Joussen even warned of a shortage of rooms for peak summer holiday dates as travellers opt for longer trips.

“If you don’t book now, you will have difficulty finding a decent holiday,” he told The Independent. “Last-minute discounts will not be seen.”

So is it too late to book your summer holiday? And how can you secure the best deal?

