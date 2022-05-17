Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions amid passport delays and flight cancellations

The ending of Covid-related travel restrictions in the UK and many overseas destinations has ignited a travel boom, with many people heading off on their first foreign holiday in two years.

But the systems that help us travel are creaking, from the Passport Office – which is now advising people to leave 10 rather than five weeks for renewed travel documents to return – to airlines and airports struggling to recruit new staff to cope with the demand.

Masks are still causing confusion, as the EU drops its mask mandate for flights but Italy and Spain remain steadfast on their strict Covid rules.

Meanwhile, the political situation in Sri Lanka has led some tour operators to cancel holidays there, following a change in Foreign Office advice on Friday.

So what does all this mean for your (perhaps long-awaited) holiday?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event on Thursday, 19 May, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

