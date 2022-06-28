As we look ahead to the peak summer holiday season, more travel chaos could well be in the works.

Employees for various airlines are cooking up plans to strike, with some British Airways staff at Heathow, plus Spain-based crew for Ryanair and easyJet, threatening walkouts over pay.

It follows UK carriers, overwhelmed by renewed demand for their services, being told to cut schedules in advance to avoid on-the-day flight cancellations this summer.

So what does all this mean for your holiday?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday, 30 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of proposed airline strikes