Ask Me Anything: Caroline Lucas to answer your questions on the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow

It is week two of Cop26. While the first-week saw a flurry of new announcements, attention has now turned to the complex negotiations that underpin the UN climate summit.

At the end of the day on Friday, nearly 200 countries are due to reach a consensus on a vast array of crucial issues, ranging from finalising the rulebook of the landmark Paris Agreement to agreeing on long-term finance plans for developing nations grappling with climate impacts.

A need to take firmer action this decade to keep hopes of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels alive is emerging as a central theme of week two.

A stark analysis published on Tuesday found that, even when new commitments made in Glasgow are taken into account, global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 are expected to be double what would be necessary to limit global heating to 1.5C.

Caroline Lucas is a Green Party MP who has twice led her party. She has been at Cop26 following the negotiations since the start and on Saturday joined climate protesters on the streets of Glasgow.

On Thursday 11 November at 4pm GMT, she will join me to answer your questions on the Cop26 climate summit and what must happen to get the world on track to meeting its climate goals.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Caroline and I join the conversation to answer them. We look forward to speaking with you on Thursday.

