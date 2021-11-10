Ask climate activist Disha Ravi anything as UN climate summit Cop26 continues

Thousands of delegates, politicians and activists are in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit and with talks now in their second week, it’s crunch time for the UN talks.

Throughout Cop26, protesters have gathered in their thousands both in Glasgow, the rest of the UK and other parts of the world to protest what they say is a deeply unequal process with a lack of access for Indigenous peoples and the Global South.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday to demand stronger action from leaders during the Global Day for Climate Justice. The demonstrations marked the halfway point for Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

Disha Ravi is a founding member of the Indian chapter of Fridays For Future, Greta Thunberg’s school strike movement.

Earlier this year, the university graduate was arrested by the Delhi Police after sharing a farmers’ protest toolkit on social media, that was also shared by Ms Thunberg. She had been working to ensure that voices from MAPA – Most Affected People and Areas – are heard at Cop26.

On Thursday 11 November at 1pm GMT, she will be on hand to answer your questions on the climate activists’ actions and what they are calling for.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until the conversation gets underway. We look forward to speaking with you on Monday.

