Asian staff called ‘sl**ted-eyed blokes’ as racism reported at large NHS trust

Bullying among doctors at a large NHS trust was most likely to be due to race, as an external review found Asian staff were being referred to as “sl**ted-eye blokes” and “dirty-g*pos.”

An independent review of bullying and culture at University Hospitals of North Midlands has found the highest levels of bullying and harassment were reported among doctors.

The review comes after hundreds of senior doctors raised concerns of bullying to the trust’s leaders in June last year.

UHNM commissioned researcher and author of “Snowy White Peaks” Roger Kilne to carry out the review, with charity Brap, in response to concerns.

The reviewers found one in staff 10 reported to have experienced bullying at the trust and of these 60 per cent of black and minority ethnic staff overall said the bullying was due it was down to their ethnicity. Reviewers said this was not out of kilter with the wider NHS but higher than they would have expected

Within this, doctors were most likely to say bullying was due to their ethnicity with 47 per cent reporting this.

One third of those participating with the review suggested ethnicity based discrimination was a specific problem at the trust which reviewers found evidence of to a “significant degree.”

One example of racist comments read: “During the course of this review, we have heard of Chinese people being referred to as “sl**ted-eyed blokes” or “Mrs Ching-chang-chong”, Asian people being called “dog eaters”, and travellers being referred to as “dirty g*pos”. Most of these incidents have occurred in the last three/four years, although it is not entirely clear precisely when.

“A small number of participants separately expressed some concern regarding their colleagues’ attitudes towards prejudice and racism in particular.”

Other examples of bullying included people feeling “pressured” or “told” to come to work during the pandemic.”

One staff member reported: “I was ‘managed’ into situations that I was destined to fail, despite telling my manager and consultants how I felt…I was unsupported during Covid. I didn’t sleep properly for weeks and worked 35 days straight (most unpaid weekends). Senior management suggested that as this person was retiring soon not to pursue.”

Reviewers also said a small proportion of doctors suggested if racism or “inter-ethnic conflict” were to arise it was most likely to occur amount black and minority ethnic staff.

It added: “there is some suggestion, based on medical staff’s feedback, that some of the bullying/harassment they feel they face is linked to their status as internationally trained professionals. A large number in this category felt not only is there suspicion regarding their qualifications and expertise, but they are also more likely to suffer racism than UK-born BME colleagues.”

According to the report “many” senior leaders at the trust attributed tensions among doctors to “inter-ethnic cultural factors, most commonly animosity between Pakistani and Indian doctors or those from Muslim and Hindu backgrounds.”

A high proportion of staff reported difficulties in the ability to raise concerns about bullying and harassment, with 28 per cent saying they felt unable to do so – reviewers said was higher than expected.

Among the most frequent comments over why concerns weren’t reported staff said it was because they were “belitted” when reports were made and felt that “nothing ever changes.”

In one example a staff member said they “feel ashamed, a failure, embarrassed that the confident person for which I was once known had become weak and soft. Unable to stand up for myself, putting my job and hence my family life at risk.”

Doctors also reported having to deal with “micro aggressions” and poor behaviour such as people talking over each other in meetings, criticising work in public.

According to questions around bullying from patients nursing and midwifery staff reported the highest levels with 10 per cent saying they’d been bullied on three or more occasions.

Doctors however most commonly reported bullying from patients was due to their ethnicity with examples such as patients asking to see a White doctor or patients “not happy to see dark skin people” and saying they were British so “did not want other ethnicities to touch them and do anything for them.”

Reviewers said some of White British staff suggested the trust was “scared of talking about race” adding they “felt this explained why the behaviour of some BME individual colleagues has been allowed to persist.”

The trust was approached for comment.

